ACT 250 NOTICE APPLICATION #8B0623-1 AND PREHEARING CONFERENCE 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On October 26, 2020, Jeffrey O. Nyweide, PO Box 1426, Manchester Center, VT 05255 and BMA Architects/Kirk Moore, Principal, PO Box 1114, Manchester, VT 05254 filed application 8B0623-1 for a project described as the development of a 46-bed, four-season, experiential and educational eco-retreat, wedding and cultural event venue, and corporate conference center. The project is located at 507 Benson Road (aka Boorn Brook Farm), in Manchester, VT. Pursuant to Act 250 Rules 16 and 20, the Commission is convening a Prehearing Conference (“PHC”). A PHC, in summary, has narrow goals and is designed to identify the parties and the issues. This project will be evaluated by the District #8 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a). The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number “8B0623-1”. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. NOTE TO PROSPECTIVE PARTIES: Pursuant to Vermont statute and Act 250 Rules, any person seeking to participate as a party to this proceeding MUST make such a party status request “on or before the first prehearing conference.” Accordingly, all prospective parties are obligated to participate, via phone or video, in the PHC scheduled below, or to file in advance a written party status petition to the Commission at the address below. Failure to timely appear on the PHC call or video conference call, or to timely file a written request by date of the PHC, thereafter bars a person from participating as a party in the proceeding, and any such person will thereafter lack legal standing to appeal any decision on this matter made by the District Commission. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) State of Emergency, all prospective parties are strongly encouraged to supply an electronic means of communication, such as email, for receiving service of notices on the proceedings. A prehearing conference is hereby scheduled to convene on November 18, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this PHC will necessarily be conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams conferencing software (both call-in and video options are available; dial-in number below). There will be no site visit prior to the PHC. Join by Phone - Dial: +1 802-828-7667 Enter Conference ID: 478 228 165# For more information, and in order to participate via the video option, contact the District Coordinator/Act 250 office before the date of the PHC, and preferably by 4:30 PM on November 12, 2020, at the contact information noted below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this October 27, 2020. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko_______________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 / Kim.lutchko@vermont.gov NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov
