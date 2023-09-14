ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0419-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0419-5 from Copart of Connecticut, Inc., 14185 Dallas Parkway Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75254 was received on August 3, 2023, and deemed complete on September 6, 2023. The project is generally described as the demolition of two storage buildings, the installation of a new exterior sign, and the construction of a perimeter fence around the salvage yard property. The project is located at 29 Old Rt. 4A in Rutland Town and West Rutland, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0419-5). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 4, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Quin Mann at the email address or telephone number below. Dated this September 12, 2023. By: _/s/ Quin Mann_________________ Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov / NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov