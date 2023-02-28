ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0560-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0560-4 from Denise and Michael Taylor, 20 Mount Vernon Drive, Pelham, NH 03076 was received on December 7, 2022, and deemed complete on February 22, 2023. The project is generally described as the two-lot subdivision of Lot 3B (14.46 acres), as follows: Lot 1 (7.23 acres) and Lot 2 (7.23 acres). This permit authorizes the construction of a 3-bedroom single-family residence (6-person maximum occupancy) and related infrastructure on Lot 1. Construction of a single-family home on Lot 2 is not authorized until a permit amendment is issued for this purpose. The project is located at 204 Highview Ridge Road in Danby, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0560-4). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 20, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. = Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the District Coordinator at the address or telephone number below. Dated in Rutland, Vermont this February 23, 2023. By: _/s/ Quin Mann__________ Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.