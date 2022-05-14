ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 8B0565-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On May 10, 2022, Trustees of Burr & Burton Academy, PO Box 498, Manchester Village, VT 05254 and Burr & Burton Academy, Attn: Eric Subik, PO Box 498, Manchester Village, VT 05254 filed application number 8B0565-6 seeking authorization for the: demolition and reconstruction of the maintenance building, including expansion of associated parking and extension of the municipal sewer connection; construction of a maintenance cold storage shed; and construction of a sports field media building adjacent to Taylor Field. The project is located at 57 Seminary Avenue in Manchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=8B0565-6). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 2, 2022, a party notifies the District 8 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 8 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the District Coordinator at the contact information noted below. Dated in Rutland this 12th day of May 2022. By: __/s/ Kim Lutchko_________ Kim Lutchko District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5920 Kim.Lutchko@vermont.gov / NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov
