ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0196-7 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0196-7 from Montreal Construction, Attn: Mia Montreal 621 Hiawatha Blvd W, Syracuse, NY 13204 and WJP Development, Attn: Stuart Scharff, 8 Greenloaf Woods Drive Suite 200, Portsmouth, NH 03801 was received on June 13, 2023, and deemed complete on June 29, 2023. The project is generally described as the interior and exterior renovations to an existing grocery store (including but not limited to ceiling, wall, floor, mechanical, electrical, and equipment upgrades, and the installation of two (2) new internally illuminated signs) and the installation of additional landscaping features. The project is located at 100 Westway Mall Drive in West Rutland, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0196-7 No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 26, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Quin Mann at the email address or telephone number below. Dated this July 3, 2023. By: __/s/ Quin Mann________________ Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov