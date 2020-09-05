ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0925-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On September 2, 2020, the State of Vermont, Agency of Transportation, 219 North Main Street, Barre City, VT 05641 filed application #1R0925-4 seeking authorization for the full replacement of the existing bridge No. 108 over Furnace Brook, including approach work, realigning of VT Route 3 and Oxbow Road, and related drainage and roadway infrastructure. The project is a 654-foot stand-alone section of the total 10.6-mile Route 7 segmented reconstruction project between Pittsford and Brandon, Vermont. The project is located along US Route 7, near the intersection with VT Route 3 and TH 12 (Oxbow Road) in Pittsford, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 21, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site(http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R0925-4. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 4th day of September 2020. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko______________________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 / Kim.Lutchko@vermont.
