ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R1018 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On July 21, 2020, Green Mountain Power, 2152 Post Road, Rutland, VT 05701 filed application #1R1018 seeking authorization for the construction of improvements to upgrade electrical distribution line, including: rebuilding 2,375 feet of existing line/ corridor; constructing 7,450 feet (-3.4 acres) of new line/new corridor; and retiring 5,200 feet of cross-country line. The total length of the project is 9,825 feet, including approximately 1,600 feet of private line. The project originates at the intersection of Main Road and Book Road and runs -1.4 miles south along Book Road to Book Brothers Farm in West Haven, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 31, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R1018. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Kim Lutchko, Act 250 Specialist, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 13th day of August 2020. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko_____________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 / kim.lutchko@vermont.gov
