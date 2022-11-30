ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0466-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On November 21, 2022, OMG Ventures LLC, PO Box 882, Killington, VT 05751 filed application number 1R0466-3 seeking approval for the after the-fact and proposed interior and exterior renovation of the existing 3,200+/- square foot three-unit condominium Building A and related site work and utilities, including a change in use from timeshare to full-time residences. No other building construction is proposed or authorized herein. The project is located at 48 Innsbruck Lane in Killington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0466-3). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 20, 2022, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the District Coordinator at the contact information listed below. Dated in Rutland, Vermont this November 28, 2022. By: _/s/ Kim Lutchko_________________ Kim Lutchko District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 Kim.Lutchko@vermont.gov / NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov
