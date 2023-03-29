ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 2W1382 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 2W1382 from Mary Lee Rafferty 122 Palmers Hill Rd , Stamford, CT 06902 was received on September 21, 2022 and deemed complete on March 24, 2023. The project is generally described as an as-built home that is located above 2500' elevation and was originally built in 1972 without an Act 250 permit. The project is located at 48 West Ridge Rd in Winhall, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=2W1382). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 2 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 2 Office at: NRB.Act250Springfield@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Stephanie Gile at the address or telephone number below. Dated this March 27, 2023. By: _/s/ Stephanie Gile_________________ Stephanie Gile District Coordinator 100 Mineral Street, Suite # 305 Springfield, VT 05156-3168 802-261-1943 Stephanie.Gile@vermont.gov
