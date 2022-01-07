ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0844-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On October 29, 2021, Lanyard, A Shared Stay Inc., Co-founder & CEO Nina Kleaveland, 902 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010 and Anil Sachdev, Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 filed application 1R0844-6 for a project generally described as the completion of an existing building shell on the site as a 72-room boutique hotel. the hotel will be a shared stay concept with some private rooms and some rooms shared among multiple guests. The hotel will also include a canteen that will serve food food to hotel guests and the public. The project will include new drives and parking, concrete sidewalks, stormwater infrastructure and treatment, and associated utilites. The project is located at 201 Nanak Way in Killington, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued, unless on or before January 27, 2022, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 1R0844- 6. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Aaron J. Brondyke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 5th day of January 2022. By: /s/ Aaron J. Brondyke_______ Aaron J. Brondyke, State Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-595-2735 / Aaron.Brondyke@vermont.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.