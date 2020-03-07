ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0669-11 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On February 20, 2020,Vermont State Colleges, c/o Richard Ethier, P.O. Box 7, Montpelier, VT 05601 filed application #1R0669-11 for a project generally described as the renovation of the existing Granger House on Seminary Lane, including interior and exterior building renovations, removal of an existing garage, parking improvements, and a new slate path with an ADA compliant entrance. The project is located at 30 Seminary Lane in Castleton, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 27, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R0669-11. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact William Burke, District Coordinator, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 5th day of March 2020. By: /s/ William Burke_____________ William Burke, District Coordinator 440Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5923 william.burke@vermont.gov
