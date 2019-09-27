ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0132-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On September 25, 2019, Bruno Properties, LLC, 261 Randbury Road, Rutland, VT 05701 filed application 1R0132-1 for a project generally described as permitting of a vehicle transfer area at the Devil's Bowl Speedway. The operation stores vehicles that have been involved in accidents onsite for less than 90 days. The project includes construction of a stormwater management system for the transfer area. The project is located 2743 Route 22A in West Hhaven, Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 14, 2019, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Such a hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 1R0132-1. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact William Burke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 25th day of September, 2019. William Burke District 1 & 8 Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Bldg. Rutland, VT 05701 Telephone: (802) 786-5923 Email: william.burke@vermont.gov
