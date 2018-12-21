ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #3W0294-4A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On 12/05/2018, D&P Hawk North Management, LLC, 106 VT Route 107, Stockbridge, VT 05772 and David & Patricia Harvey, P.O. Box 295, Rochester, VT 05067 filed application #3W0294-4A for a project generally described as seeking after-the-fact approval for as-built construction of a commercial garage and continued use of storage of excavation and property management related materials at the existing real estate office and garage.. The project is located at 106 Vermont Route 107 in Stockbridge, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 11, 2019, a party notifies the District #3 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #3W0294-4A. For more information contact William Burke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 19th day of December 2018. BY: William Burke, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701 Telephone: (802) 786-5923 Email: William.Burke@vermont.gov
