ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #8B0033-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On November 8, 2018, Manchester CP, LLC, Cross Point Associates, Inc., Waltham, Massachusetts 02451 filed application #8B0033-6 for a project generally described as changes to previously permitted grocery store. Changes are proposed for the façade of the building more in the New England character. It is also proposed to change the finish floor of the grocery building and associated areas. The project is located at 263-265 Depot Street in Manchester, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 5, 2018, a party notifies the District #8 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #8B0033-6. For more information contact William Burke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 14th day of November 2018 BY: William Burke, District #8 Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Bldg. Rutland, VT 05701 Telephone: (802) 786-5923 Email: William.Burke@vermont.gov
