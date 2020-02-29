ACT 250 NOTICE APPLICATION AND HEARING #8B0565-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 On February 25, 2020, Burr and Burton Academy, P.O. Box 498, Manchester, VT 05254 filed application #8B0565-5 for a project generally described as the construction of a new 25,000 square foot, three-story academic building with a central courtyard that provides a connection to the adjacent buildings, as well as the construction of a new maintenance facility, new green space and courtyard, and circulation improvements. The project is located at 57 Seminary Avenue, 61 Seminary Avenue and 63 Seminary Avenue in Manchester, Vermont. This project will be evaluated by the District #8 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a). A site visit and public hearing have been scheduled for March 17, 2020 beginning at 9:30 A.M. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number “8B0565-5”. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact William Burke, District Coordinator, before the hearing date at the contact information noted below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 27th day of February 2020. By: /s/ William Burke______________ William Burke, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5923 william.burke@vermont.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.