ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #2S1267-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On April 8, 2019, Springfield School District, 60 Park St, Springfield, VT 05156 filed application #2S1267-1 for a project generally described as the construction of a parking lot and a play area in the place of two formerly demolished buildings. The project is located on 43 Union St in Springfield, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before Wednesday, May 08, 2019, a party notifies the District #2 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #2S1267-1. For more information contact Stephanie Gile at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Springfield, Vermont this 11th Day April, 2019. BY /s/ Stephanie Gile___________ Stephanie Gile, District Coordinator 100 Mineral Street, Suite 305 Springfield, VT 05156-3168 802-289-0597, stephanie.gile@vermont.gov
