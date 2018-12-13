ACT 250 NOTICE APPLICATION AND HEARING #2S1253-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 On November 1, 2018, Jewell Brook LLC, 31 Halls Point Rd, Branford, CT 06405 and filed application #2S1253-2 for a project described as Construction of a 72-room hotel, including a 36-seat restaurant, and a single-family residence. The project is located at 1 Parker Ave in Ludlow, Vermont. This project will be evaluated by the District #2 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a). A site visit and public hearing have been scheduled for Wednesday, January 09, 2019, to begin at 10:00am at the project site. The hearing will follow the site visit at the Ludlow Town Hall- 37 Depot Street in Ludlow, VT (on the corner of Depot/Main St by the only stoplight in town). Parking is either on Depot Street (limited), or on Route 103 (Main Street) across from the Heritage Bank in the Municipal Parking Lot. In the event of severe weather conditions, the snow date is Thursday, January 10, 2019.If inclement weather on January 9th, please call (802) 289-0599 or (802) 289-0597. A copy of the application and plans for this project is available for review online at the Natural Resources Board web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number 2S1253-2. For more information or disability accommodations, contact the Act 250 staff before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Springfield, Vermont this 11th day of December, 2018. By: /s/______________________ Stephanie Gile, District Coordinator 100 Mineral Street, Suite 305 Springfield, VT 05156-3168 802-289-0597
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.