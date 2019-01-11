ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0062-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On January 8, 2019, VT Dept of Forests Parks & Recreation, Attn: Rebecca Washburn, Montpelier, VT 05620-3801 and Killington Pico Ski Resort Partners, LLC, 4763 Killington Road, Killington, VT 0575, filed application #1R0062-1 for a project generally described as replacement of the existing aerial chairlift near Killington Peak with an upgrade from a 3 place to a 4 place chairlift. The project is located at Killington Peak in Killington, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 31, 2019, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R0062-1. For more information contact William Burke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 10th day of January 2019. BY: William Burke District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701 Telephone: (802) 786-5923 Email: William.Burke@vermont.gov
