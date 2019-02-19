ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0975-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On February 12, 2019, Kenneth Mohan, 1408 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT 05733 and Markowski Excavating, Inc., P.O. Box 69, Florence, VT 05744 filed application #1R0975-3 for a project generally described as the extension of reclamation date of an existing sand and gravel pit to November 1, 2019, to allow for staging of materials of a VTrans project on Rte. 73. The project is located off Blackberry Lane in Brandon, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 11, 2019, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R0975-3. For more information contact William Burke at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 15th day of February 2019. BY: William Burke District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701 Telephone: (802) 786-5923 Email: William.Burke@vermont.gov
