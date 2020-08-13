Town of Proctor War Memorial Advertisement for Bid Sealed bids for the Cleaning, Consolidating, and Sealing of the Proctor Marble War Memorial will be received by the Town of Proctor at the Town Offices, 52 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 until 3:00 p.m. on August 28, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud at a Special Selectboard Meeting on August 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Meeting will be via Zoom (see agenda for access code). Bidders shall contact Greg Maggard, Proctor Town Manager with any questions. He can be reached at the Town Office, 52 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765, by phone at 802-459-3333 ex.13 or e-mail at manager@proctorvermont.com. Information for bidders and bid forms are available at the Town of Proctor Office, 52 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 or by e-mail at manager@proctorvermont.com
