Town of Proctor Main Street/Town Green Sidewalk Replacement Advertisement for Bid Sealed bids for replacement of 900+/- feet of sidewalk, resetting granite curb, installing detectable warning surfaces and associated work on Main Street will be received by the Town of Proctor at the Town Offices, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 until 4:00 p.m. Friday June 5, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bidders shall contact Stanley Wilbur, Proctor Town Manager with any questions regarding the locations and specifications for the work. He can be reached at the Town Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765, by phone at 802-459-3333 ex.13 or e-mail at proctor_manager@comcast.net. This project is funded in part through a VT AOT Small Scale Bicycle and Pedestrian Grant and US DOT Standard Title VI Assurances and Non-Discrimination Provisions and (DOT 1050.2A) - Assurance Appendix A and Assurance Appendix E will apply. Bid Documents are available at the Town of Proctor Office, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 or may be downloaded from the Proctor website. Town of Proctor Selectboard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.