TOWN OF WEST RUTLAND WEST RUTLAND, VERMONT PLEASANT STREET WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of West Rutland – Pleasant Street Water System Improvements project will be received by the Town of West Rutland, at the office of the Town Manager, West Rutland Town Office, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, August 20th, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of replacing approximately 2,000 feet of 8-inch water main on Pleasant Street with new 12-inch water main and appurtenances. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office, Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, by appointment only, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. To make an appointment to examine the Bidding Documents, please call (802) 747-3080. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the West Rutland Town Manager, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the office of the Engineer, Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 404 East Main Street, Middlebury, VT, by appointment only; please call (802) 382-8522 to schedule. Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $125 for each set. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents will be provided upon request for an additional fee. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” at the mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda, if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at the West Rutland Town Office, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of West Rutland By: Mary Ann Goulette Title: Town Manager Date: July 20, 2020
