ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BEECH COURT APARTMENTS - RE-SIDING PROJECT Contractors are invited to bid on the Beech Court Apartments Re-Siding Project. This project consists of re-siding five buildings. The work involves removal of existing wood shingle siding, application of self-adhering air barrier, and installation of vinyl siding, or as an alternate, fiber cement siding. Bidders must be certified installers for the products with a minimum of five (5) years experience. Bids will be received by Goldstone Architecture via email at: JGoldstone@GoldstoneArchitecture.com until Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Noon. Bid documents are available electronically from Goldstone Architecture by contacting Jeffrey Goldstone via email at JGoldstone@GoldstoneArchitecture.com. The project bid shall be on the forms included in the project bid documents. The Project is to be awarded on or before June 23, 2021, with project substantial completion on or before November 1, 2021. No bidder may withdraw their bid within thirty days after bid opening. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bid Proposals, to waive any irregularities or informalities during the bid period & to accept any bid proposal that the Owner believes is in its best interest.
