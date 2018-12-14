ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Woodstock PO Box 488 Woodstock, VT 05091 Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Taftsville WWTP Tank Refurbishment Project will be received by Town of Woodstock, Vermont at the office of Town Hall, 31 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091 until 2 pm (Prevailing Local Time), January 15th, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The AIA Bid Bond form (AIA A310) is acceptable. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations: Town Hall, 31 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091 Works in Progress, 20 Farrell Street, Suite 102, South Burlington, VT 05403 Stantec Consulting Services, 55 Green Mountain Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at Blueprints, Etc, located at 20 Farrell Street, South Burlington, VT 05403, upon payment of $ 100 for each set. Payments are Non-Refundable. A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. Phillip Swanson December 14th, 2019 Municipal Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.