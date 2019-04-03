Town of Manchester Manchester, Vermont Lincoln Avenue, Roberts Road and Ways Lane Water System Improvements, Contract 2019-1 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of Lincoln Avenue, Roberts Road and Ways Lane Water System Improvements, Contract 2019-1 will be received by the Town of Manchester, at the office of the Town Manager, Town of Manchester, 40 Jeff Williams Way, Manchester Center, VT 05255, until 2:00 PM local time on May 2, 2019 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read in the Equinox Room of the Town Office. The Project consists of replacement of approximately 1,190 linear feet of water main with new 8-inch ductile iron pipe and appurtenances on Lincoln Avenue and Roberts Road, installation of a precast concrete vault for a pressure reducing valve on Ways Lane, and pavement restoration. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Dufresne Group, 56 Main Street, Suite 200, Springfield, VT 05156; 802-674-2904; Contact: Jennifer Rowlee, jrowlee@dufresnegroup.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Engineer, Dufresne Group, 1996 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255, on Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a non-refundable deposit of $150 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Dufresne Group”. Upon request and receipt of the document deposit indicated above, the Issuing Office will have transmitted the Bidding Documents via delivery service. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic versions of the Bidding Documents are provided for convenience. Bids must be based off the hard (printed) copy sets provided by the Issuing Office (DG). The Owner reserves the right to reject a bid from an entity who has not obtained Bid Documents through the Issuing Office. Discrepancies between issued, printed Bidding Documents and electronic versions are to be reported to the Issuing Office. Owner: Town of Manchester By: John O’Keefe Title: Town Manager Date: April 3, 2019
