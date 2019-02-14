Town of Shrewsbury Shrewsbury, Vermont Cold River Road Relocation ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the relocation and improvement of the Cold River Road will be received by The Town of Shrewsbury at the Shrewsbury Town Office at 9823 Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, Vermont, 05738, until 2pm local time on 3/19/2019 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of road relocation. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office (404 East Main St., East Middlebury, VT, 05740) on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Town of Shrewsbury, Town Office, 9823 Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, VT, 05738, on Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and the office of the Engineer, Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, Rutland, VT, 05701 (802-747-3080), on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $75 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” at the mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office, as portable document format (PDF) files, via e-mail. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) requirements of 40 CFR Part 33 and the Six Good Faith Efforts apply to this contract. Bidders must demonstrate an affirmative procedure for obtaining DBE participation. A pre-bid conference will be held at 10 a.m. local time on 2/21/2019 at the Shrewsbury Town Office, 9823 Cold River Rd., Shrewsbury, VT 05738. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of Shrewsbury By: Bert Potter Title: Select Board Chair Date: 2/14/2019
