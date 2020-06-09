Town of Proctor Water System Improvements Contract 7 – Eastside Reservoir Demolition Advertisement for Bids Sealed bids for demolition and removal of a 100,000 gallon, 30 foot diameter by 19 foot high, steel water reservoir located on Tower Road in Proctor, Vermont will be received by the Town of Proctor at the Town Offices, 52 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 until 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bidders shall contact Stanley Wilbur, Proctor Town Manager with any questions regarding the locations and specifications for the work. He can be reached at the Town Office, 45 Main Street (52 Main Street after June 12), Proctor, VT 05765, by phone at 802-459-3333 ex.13 or e-mail at proctor_manager@comcast.net. Information for Bidders and Bid Form are available at the Town of Proctor Office, 45 Main Street (52 Main Street after June 12) , Proctor, VT 05765 or may be viewed or downloaded from the Proctor, Vermont website. Town of Proctor Selectboard
