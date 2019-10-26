ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Bennington, Vermont (OWNER) 205 South Street Bennington, VT 05201 (Address) Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Town of Bennington Water System Remedial Expansion, Contract #8: This project consists of the extension water main line along Chapel Road and East Road in the Town of Bennington, Vermont. Specifically, the work will include trenching, removal of the existing asphalt and subbase, installation of water main, thrust blocks, hydrants, curb stops, service lines, trenchless installation of water main under Furnace Brook, installation of a water main booster pump system, and associated site work in accordance with the contract plans and specifications. Town of Bennington Water System Remedial Expansion, Contract #9: This project consists of the extension of water main line along Chapel Road in the Town of Bennington, Vermont. Specifically, the work will include trenching, removal of the existing asphalt and subbase, installation of water main, thrust blocks, hydrants, curb stops, service lines, installation of water main under Stratton Brook, installation of a water main booster pump system, sitework for placement and connection to a pre-fabricated pressure reducing valve vault (PRV), base material, and associated site work in accordance with the contract plans and specifications. will be received by Town of Bennington, Vermont at the office of Town of Bennington, 205 South Street, Bennington, VT 05201 until Thursday, December 5, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at the following times: 1:30 pm, (Contract #8, Prevailing Local Time) 2:00 pm, (Contract #9, Prevailing Local Time) Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations: Town of Bennington – 205 South Street, Bennington, VT 05201 MSK Engineering & Design, Inc. – 150 Depot Street, Bennington, VT 05201 Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained by contacting Abby Chaloux at MSK Engineering & Design at (802) 447-1402, ext. 3 or achaloux@mskeng.com. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Nicholas Ratzer nratzer@mskeng.com. CONTRACT DOCUMENTS will be sent electronically unless otherwise requested by the prospective bidder. A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. A pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held at the MSK Engineering and Design, Inc., 150 Depot Street, Bennington, VT 05201 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the following times: 10:00 am, (Contract #9, Prevailing Local Time) 11:00 am, (Contract #8, Prevailing Local Time) Contract #9 is funded in part through the Vermont Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Consequently, the following provisions apply to this WORK (more detail for each of these provisions can be found in Instruction to Bidders): 1. Bid security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. 2. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements. 3. Performance BOND and Payment BOND each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. 4. ‘AIS” (American Iron and Steel) provisions of P.L. 113-76, Consolidated Appropriations Act. 5. Federal Wage Rates as determined under the Davis-Bacon Act. Representatives of the Town of Bennington will be present to answer questions from bidders. Date: 10/25/2019 Jason M. Dolmetsch, PE, Authorized Representative
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.