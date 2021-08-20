TOWN OF WEST RUTLAND WEST RUTLAND TOWN, VERMONT DEWEY AVENUE ROAD STABILIZATION ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of West Rutland – Dewey Avenue Road Stabilization project will be received by the Town of West Rutland at the West Rutland Town Office, 36 Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777, until 11:00 a.m. local time on August 24, 2021. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The Project consists of two independent slope repairs along Dewey Avenue, including Rip Rap installation, drainage, and roadway reconstruction. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The basis of awards will be the Total Base Bid of both slope repairs. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office (Otter Creek Engineering, 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, Rutland, VT 05701) on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 404 East Main Street, Middlebury, VT (802) 382-8522, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call the Issuing Office to make an appointment, as the office may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $125.00 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office, as portable document format (PDF) files, via e-mail. A pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00am local time on August 12th, 2021 at the project site, approximately near 472 Dewey Avenue, West Rutland, VT 05777. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of West Rutland By: Mary Ann Goulette Title: Town Manager Date: 08/04/2021
