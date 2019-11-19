CITY OF RUTLAND RUTLAND, VT NORTHWEST NEIGHBORHOOD SEWER SEPARATION PHASE 1A ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Northwest Neighborhood Sewer Separation Phase 1A Project will be received by the City of Rutland, at the office of the Purchasing Agent, City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 969, 1 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05702, until 3:00 p.m. local time on January 8, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be “publicly” opened and read. The Project consists of constructing 5,100 feet of storm drain piping and structures and the replacement of 1,400 feet of water main and appurtenances. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office (404 East Main St., Middlebury, VT) on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the City of Rutland, 1 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05702, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the office of the Engineer, Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, Rutland, VT (802) 747-3080, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $150 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda, if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office, as portable document format (PDF) files, on compact disc for an additional non-refundable charge of $15, including shipping via regular U.S. mail. This project is funded through the Vermont Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Vermont Drinking Water Revolving Fund. The following provisions apply to this work (more detail for each of these provisions can be found in the Instructions to Bidders): 1. Bid Security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. 2. Disadvantages Business Enterprises (DBE) Requirements. 3. Performance Bond and Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. 4. American Iron and Steel (AIS) provisions of PL 113-76, Consolidated Appropriations Act. 5. Federal Wage Rates as determined under the Davis Bacon Act. A pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. local time on December 3, 2019 at the Rutland City Hall, 1 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05702. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: City of Rutland By: James Rotondo, P.E. Title: City Engineer Date: November 19, 2019
