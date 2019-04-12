ADVERTISMENT FOR TOWN MOWING MAY 2019 – JUNE The Town of Clarendon is now accepting bids for mowing and trimming of the Town Hall and Cemeteries. The contract term is from May 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 (i.e. May-October 2019 and May – June 2020). Contractor must provide their own equipment. For details and to review specifications or if you have questions, contact the Administrative Assistant to the Selectboard at 802.747.4074,or clarendonadmasst@comcast.net. The Selectboard expressly reserves the right to apply its collective experience, knowledge and judgment in selection of the winning bid. DEADLINE FOR BID SUBMISSION IS Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. INTERESTED PARTIES MAY SUBMIT BIDS ELECTRONICALLY (clarendonadmasst@comcast.net), via First Class Mail (Clarendon Town Hall, 279 Middle Road, P.O. Box 30, N. Clarendon, VT 05759) or in person.
