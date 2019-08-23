STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 321-6-16 RDCV AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-F, MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES 2018-F, BY U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE v. MICHELE L. JOHNSON N/K/A KELLOGG, MICHELE L. A/K/A MICHELLE L. KELLOGG A/K/A MICHELLE L. JOHNSON AND HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION OCCUPANTS OF: 1503 Pleasant Street, West Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 28, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michelle L. Johnson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated March 10, 2006 and recorded in Book 78 Page 500 of the land records of the Town of West Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to GMAC Mortgage, LLC dated May 21, 2008 and recorded in Book 86 Page 86; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from GMAC Mortgage, LLC to Green Tree Servicing, LLC dated July 10, 2013 and recorded in Book 98 Page 399; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC to PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust IV, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee dated March 16, 2017 and recorded in Book 104 Page 247; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from 2013-S3 Legal Title Trust IV, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee to AJAX Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2018-F, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee dated March 5, 2019 and recorded in Book 107 Page 474, all of the land records of the Town of West Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1503 Pleasant Street, West Rutland, Vermont on September 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wayne E. Johnson and Michelle L. Johnson by Warranty Deed of Stephen P. Benard and Donna Kelly-Benard bearing date of September 3, 1999 to be recorded in the West Rutland Land Records, and further described therein as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to Stephan P. Benard by Warranty Deed of Stephen P. Benard and Pamela J. Coolidge dated June 6, 1994 and recorded on June 8, 1994 in Book 43 at Page 456 in the Land Records of the Town of West Rutland and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed of Craig L. Thompson and Deborah J. Poljacik to Stephen P. Benard and Pamela J. Coolidge dated August 12, 1992 and recorded on August 18, 1992 and recorded in Book 39 at Pages 431-433 in the Land Records of the Town of West Rutland and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Adrian J. Megrath and Mary K. Megrath, husband and wife, to Craig L. Thompson and Deborah J. Poljacik (formerly Deborah J. Thompson) by Deed dated April 25, 1984, recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 24, Page 613, to which deed and the record therof reference is hereby made, and in said deed describes as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Catherine R. Megrath, widow, to Adrian J. Megrath and Mary K. Megrath, husband and wife, by deed dated September 29, 1972 recorded in the Town of West Rutland land Records in Book 19, Page 125-126, to which deed and the record thereof reference in hereby made, and in said deed describes as follows: "Being the same land and premises conveyed by Stanley Luncz (Lacz), Administrator of the Estate of Shophie Lacz (Luncz) to George W. Megrath and Catherine R. Megrath, husband and wife, by deed dated June 19th, 1964 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 16, Page 232, and in said deed described ae follows: "Being the same land and premises conveyed by Margaret Dempsey to John Lacz and Sophie Lacz, his wife, by deed dated May 18th, 1918 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 6, Page 140, and in said deed described as follows: "Bounded on the north by land formerly of the estate of the late William Gaffney; on the east by the highway known as the Whipple Hollow Road; on the south by land formerly of the estate of John Copps; on the west by lands of the Vermont Marble Company, it being all and the same premises that were conveyed to Patrick H. Patten and wife by Daniel Dwyer by deed dated on the 17th day of May 1889recorded in Book 1, Page 172 of the Land Records of West Rutland, Vermont and later conveyed by the said Patrick H. Patten and wife to the said Margaret Dempsey herein by deed recorded in the records of West Rutland, Vermont, Book 3, Page 416, to which deeds reference may be had.” ""EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM HOWEVER, the land and premises conveyed by Stanley Luncz (Lacz) Administrator of the estate of Sophie Lacz, to Edward Lacz and Irene Lacz, husband and wife, by deed dated June 19th, 1964, to be recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof reference may be had.'" "EXCEPTINC AND PRESERVING THEREFROM HOWEVER, the land and premises conveyed by Catherine R. Megrath, widow, to Edward Lacz and Irene Lacz, husband and wife, by deed dated November 1st, 1971, and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 18, Page 538, to which deed and the record thereof reference may be had for a more particular description.' Donna Benard joins in this conveyance to convey any and all homestead rights she may have in and to the said premises. Reference may be made to a Quit Claim Deed of Wayne E. Johnson to Michelle L. Kellogg (formerly Michelle L. Johnson) dated November 18. 2005, recorded in Book 77 at Page 282 of the West Rutland Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 19, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
