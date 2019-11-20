STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 463-8-18 RDCV AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-F, MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES 2018-F, BY U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE v. ANDREW SNOW, ADMINISTRATOR TO THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. SMITH AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA OCCUPANTS OF: 63 North David Avenue, Hydeville VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 19, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Joseph J. Smith to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Century 21(R) Mortgage, dated August 15, 2005 and recorded in Book 132 Page 151 of the land records of the Town of Castelton, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Century 21(R) Mortgage to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated October 12, 2015 and recorded in Book 170 Page 21; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to Federal National Mortgage Association dated October 12, 2015 and recorded in Book170 Page 23; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to PROF-2013-M4 Legal Title Trust II, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee dated January 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 178 Page 151; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from PROF-2013-M4 Legal Title Trust II, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee to AJAX Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2018-F, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee dated October 7, 2019 and recorded in Book 201 Page 74, all of the land records of the Town of Castelton for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 63 North David Avenue, Hydeville, Vermont on December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph J. Smith, by Warranty Deed of Karen Bell and Steven Bell, husband and wife, dated August 15, 2005 and to be recorded in the Castleton Land Records and which are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Karen Bell by Decree of Distribution in the Estate of John Kenworthy, IV dated August 23, 1993 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Castleton in Book 88 at page 579 and more particularly described as follows: Parcel 1 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John Kenworthy, 4th and Arlene Kenworthy, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Harold Gilmore dated August 30, 1974 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Castleton in Book 57 at Page 38 and more particularly described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Harold Gilmore by deed of George A. Symons end Anna M. Symons dated June 11, 1966 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Castleton in book 52 at pages 417-18 and the same being a PORTION of Parcel 1 as reflected in said conveyance and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin at the northeast corner of David Avenue North, an accepted street in the Town of Castleton and on record; thence north 80° 55' west along the north line of said street 90' to an iron pin set at the northwest corner of said David Avenue North; thence S 14° 45' east along the west line of said street, 109.65 feet to an iron pin set at an angle point in said west line; thence S 9° 05' W. 73.5 feet to an iron pin set for a corner in said west line of David Avenue North; thence N 71° 40' W, 278.7 feet to an iron pin set for a corner; thence N 18° 20'E, 135 feet to an iron pin set for a corner; thence S 71° 40' E, 5 feet to an iron pin set for a corner; thence N 26° E about 135feet to the south line of the Delaware & Hudson Railroad right of way; thence N 89° 06' E along said right of way about 403 feet to an iron pin set for a corner; thence S 7° W 79 feet to an iron pin set for a corner and in the north line of lands of Rooney; thence N 83° W along said Rooney's north line 140 feet to an iron pin set for a corner, the same being said Rooney's northwest corner; thence S 9° 05’ W, along said Rooney's west line, 110 feet to an iron pin set for a corner; thence N 80° 55’W, 5 Feet to the place of beginning, The above described is reflected on a plat plan “Laid Out Parcel of Land to be conveyed to Arlene and John Kenworthy, north end of David Avenue North, off lands of Harold Gilmore, Castleton, Vermont, dated July 17, 1974," Parcel 2 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John Kenworthy, IV and Sandra Kenworthy, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Harold Gilmore dated April 27, 1982 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Castleton in Book 62 at Page 365 and more particularly described as follows: Being PART of the premises conveyed to Harold Gill more by deed of George A. Symons and Anna H. Symons, husband and wife, by deed dated June 11, 1968 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Castleton in book 52 at pages 417-8. The premises are more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pipe at the Intersection of the north line of David Avenue, and the west line of David Ave. North; THENCE N. 71 degrees 40 MINUTES W along the north line of David Ave., about 403 feet to the end of David Ave, and lands of Bronson; THENCE N 13 degrees,45 minutes W. 135.7 teal along the northerly line of Bronson; THENCE N 72 degrees 35 minutes E. 155 feet and N 32 degrees E 210 feet along the easterly line of Bronson to the southerly line of the D&H Railroad; THENCE S. 89 degrees 08 minutes E., 38 feet along the railroad R.O.W to the northwest corner of lands of Kenworthy; THENCE S 38 degrees W.135 feet; THENCE N 80 degrees 55 minutes W. 5 feet; THENCE N 18 degrees 20 minutes E. 135 feet to the southwest corner of Kenworthy; THENCE S. 17 degrees 40 minutes E. along the southerly line of Kenworthy, 278.7 feet to the westerly line of David Ave. North; THENCE S. 09 degrees 05 minutes W. 151.8 feet along the westerly line of David Ave. North to the place of beginning. Containing 1.75 acres more or less and being Lot #10 and a portion of Lot #9 as shown on a plat entitled “David Ave., Castleton, Vermont”, prepared by M.H. Welch, Surveyor dated October 22, 1970. In order to comply with the State of Vermont Health Regulations on the subdivision of lands and disposal of waste including sewage, the Grantee shall not construct or erect a structure or building on the parcel of lend conveyed herein, the useful occupancy of which will require the installation of plumbing and sewage treatment facilities, without first complying with said State Regulations. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 11, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
