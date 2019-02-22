STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 293-7-17 WRCV AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY T. CREIGHTON AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 52 Central Street, Windsor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 12, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jeffrey T. Creighton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for American Advisors Group, dated January 13, 2015 and recorded in Book 185 Page 264 of the land records of the Town of Windsor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for American Advisors Group to American Advisors Group dated January 4, 2016 and recorded in Book 187 Page 285 of the land records of the Town of Windsor, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Central Street, Windsor, Vermont on March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in Windsor, in the County of Windsor, and State of Vermont, described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to the within mortgagors by Warranty Deed of William H. Buchanan and Margaret L. Buchanan, deed dated November 26, 1975 and recorded in Volume 71, Page 185-6 in the Windsor Land Records and described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises as having been conveyed by Armand R. Vezina and Esther E. Vezina by Warranty Deed dated May 9, 1963, having been recorded in Book 59, page 28, of the Windsor Land Records. Said lands and premises are also known as 52 Central Street and are described as commencing at the northeast corner of land formerly of Josephine M. Callan, now of Rachel E. Scott; thence westerly along the northerly line of said Scott's land to and along the northerly line of land formerly of J.E. Enright to a corner marked by a post; thence northerly along the easterly line of said Enright's land 55 feet more or less to the center of an elm tree; thence easterly to a point on said Central Street 60-1/2 feet northerly of the place of beginning; thence southerly on said Central Street to the place of beginning. Being the same property conveyed to Jeffrey T. Creighton and Donna H. Creighton, as tenants by the entirety by deed from United State of America, Acting Through the Administrator of the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture recorded on 04/26/1979 in Deed Book 75 page 371 in the Town Clerk’s Office of Windsor, Vermont. Parcel Id: 130052.000 Commonly Known As: 52 Central Street, WINDSOR, VT, 05089 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: January 23, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite____ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
