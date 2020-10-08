Town of Wallingford Amended Speed Ordinance The Wallingford Selectboard on October 5, 2020 adopted an amendment to the Regulation of Motor Vehicles Ordinance to lower the speed limit on East Street TH #15 as follows: A maximum speed of 25 m.p.h. from the intersection of Vermont Route 140 to the Clarendon Town Line. Citizens have the right to petition pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973 for a vote on the Amendment. A petition for a vote on the question of disapproving an ordinance or rule shall be signed by not less than five per cent of the qualified voters of the municipality, and presented to the legislative body or the clerk of the municipality within 44 days following the date of adoption of the ordinance or rule by the legislative body. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the amended ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the said adoption. Contact: Wallingford Town Administrator, 75 School Street, Wallingford, VT 05773 or (802)446-2872.
