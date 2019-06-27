Announcement The Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation New Policy Chapter The Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) is proposing to revise Chapter 204, Closure. DVR is seeking public comment on the proposed chapter. The proposed chapter can be found at https://vocrehab.vermont.gov/ . Interested members of the public can request a hard copy of the proposed policy by contacting: James Smith Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation HC 2 South 280 State Drive Waterbury Vermont 05671-2040 Phone: (802) 241-0320 E-Mail: james.smith@vermont.gov DVR will hold a public meeting to accept in person comments on the proposed policy on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. at the Waterbury State Complex 280 State Drive Waterbury in Conference Room Cherry B. DVR will also accept written comments sent to James Smith at the above mail address or E-Mail address. DVR will accept public comment up to July 12th 2019 4.30pm EST.
