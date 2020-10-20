Announcement The Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation New Policy Chapter The Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) is proposing to revise Chapters 311 Post Secondary Training and Education and 313 Audiology and Hearing Aids. DVR is seeking public comment on the proposed chapters. The proposed chapters can be found at https://vocrehab.vermont.gov/ . Interested members of the public can request a hard copy of the proposed policy by contacting: Nichole Jolly Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation HC 2 South 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-2040 Phone: (802) 760-7639 Email: Nichole.Jolly@vermont.gov DVR will hold a virtual public meeting to accept comments on the proposed policies on November 9, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM EST via Zoom. To request a Zoom invitation, call or email Nichole Jolly at the above phone number or email address. DVR will also accept written comments sent to the above mailing address or email address. DVR will accept public comment up to November 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.