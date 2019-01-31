Annual Meeting of the Mill River Unified Union School District Towns of Clarendon, Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Wallingford February 28, 2019 The legal voters of the Mill River Unified Union School District are hereby warned to meet at the Library of the Mill River Union High School in Clarendon, Vermont, on February 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. for the annual school district meeting to transact the following business: ARTICLE 1 To elect the following officers: a. Moderator; b. Clerk; c. Treasurer. ARTICLE 2 To authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money pending receipt of payment from district towns by the issuance of notes or orders payable not later than one year from date. ARTICLE 3 To have presented by the Board of School Directors their estimate of the expenses for the ensuing year. This is a public informational hearing regarding the budget article. (See Article 4). ARTICLE 4 Shall the voters of the Mill River Unified Union School District approve the Board to expend, $17,686,679, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? (By Australian Ballot) It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $17,031.53 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 6.56% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 5 Shall the voters authorize the District to transfer the audited unanticipated surplus funds remaining at the end of FY19 to the building sinking fund, not to exceed $200,000? (By Australian Ballot) ARTICLE 6 Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Mill River Unified Union School District No. 52 in an amount not to exceed Two Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,300,000), payable out of guaranteed energy cost savings and operational savings under one or more energy efficiency performance contracts, which will result in no tax impact, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of making certain public school building improvements, namely, the construction and installation of energy efficiency devices, fixtures and equipment at the Clarendon Elementary School, Mill River Union High School, Shrewsbury Mountain School, Tinmouth Elementary School and Wallingford Elementary School, the aggregate cost of such improvements estimated to be Two Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,300,000)? (By Australian Ballot) State funds may not be available at the time of this project otherwise eligible to receive state school construction aid. The District is responsible for all costs incurred in connection with any borrowing done in anticipation of the receipt of school construction aid. ARTICLE 7 Shall the voters authorize the District to provide notice of the availability of the full District Annual Report to the electorate in lieu of distributing the full report? (By Australian Ballot) Should the voters authorize the District to provide such notice, the notice will be provided to the electorate via paper mailing at least 30 days prior to the District’s annual meeting. ARTICLE 8 To transact any other business that may lawfully come before the meeting. The meeting will then be recessed to March 5, 2019 (Town Meeting Day) for the purpose of voting by Australian ballot at the usual polling places in the District towns on the following business. Said ballots shall be brought to the Mill River Union High School Cafeteria following the closing of the polls in the District towns where they will be commingled and counted by the officers of the District towns. Dated at Clarendon, Vermont this 16th day of January 2019. George Ambrose, Clarendon Len Doucette, Clarendon John McKenna, Clarendon Tammy Heffernan, Wallingford /s/ Doug Earle, Clarendon Board Chair‘s Signature Adrienne Raymond, Shrewsbury Andrew Richards-Peelle, Shrewsbury Grant Reynolds, Tinmouth Nichole Peterson /s/ Bjorn Behrendt, Wallingford District Clerk’s Signature Maria French, Wallingford Paul Rondinone, Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.