CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANIES POLICYHOLDERS’ ANNUAL MEETING AND LUNCHEON All policyholders of the Co-operative Insurance Companies are invited to the policyholders’ annual meeting and luncheon. The annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the home office, 292 Colonial Drive, Middlebury, VT. A vote will take place to amend Article II, Section 3 of the By-Laws to read, “At each annual meeting, a minimum of two directors shall be elected by ballot to hold office for three years or any permissible extension of a term.” Bill Schubart will speak at the office following the meeting. The Luncheon will take place at 12:00 p.m. at Rosie’s in Middlebury.Please RSVP to Mary Micklas at (802) 385-1622 or mmicklas@ciui.net by Friday March 22.
