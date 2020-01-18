TACONIC AND GREEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING WARNING The legal voters of the Taconic and Green Regional School District, consisting of the towns of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston, are hereby notified and warned to meet in the gymnasium of The Dorset School in Dorset, Vermont on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM to consider and act upon the following articles and to discuss the articles to be voted upon by Australian Ballot. To be acted upon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020: Article 1: To elect a Moderator to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 2: To elect a School District Clerk to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 3: To elect a School District Treasurer to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 4: To fix the salaries of the School District Officers for the 2020-2021 school year. Article 5: To determine the date and time on which the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Taconic and Green Regional School District shall be held, and where such meeting shall be held. Article 6: To hear and act upon the reports of the School District directors and officers. Article 7: To discuss articles to be voted upon by Australian ballot. Article 8: To transact any other business which may legally come before this meeting. To be voted by Australian Ballot on Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Article 9: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of anticipated revenue for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021? Article 10: Shall the voters approve payment of the announced tuition rate of Burr and Burton Academy in the amount of $17,990 for the 2020-2021 school year for resident pupils in grades 9 through 12 who attend any approved Vermont independent school? Article 11: Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $33,481,460, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $18,144 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 6.4% higher than spending for the current year. Article 12: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to establish a Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund? Article 13: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to transfer the anticipated General Fund surplus existing on June 30, 2020, an amount estimated to be $509,695, to the Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund? Article 14: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $250,000 for the Building and Grounds Reserve Fund? Article 15: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $125,000 for the Bus Reserve Fund? Article 16: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $40,000 for the Technology Equipment Reserve Fund? Article 17: To elect the following directors to the board of directors: Danby - 1 Director for a one (1) year term expiring in February 2021 Dorset - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 Landgrove - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 Mt. Tabor - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 Peru - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 Sunderland - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 For the purpose of voting by Australian ballot: Voters of the Town of Danby will vote at the Danby Town Clerk’s Office at 130 Brook Road. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Dorset will vote at the Dorset School at 130 School Drive. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Landgrove will vote at the Landgrove Town Hall at 88 Landgrove Road. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Londonderry will vote at the Londonderry Town Hall at 139 Middletown Road, South Londonderry. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Manchester will vote at the Manchester Town Hall at 6039 Main Street. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Mt. Tabor will vote at the Mt. Tabor Town Clerk’s Office at 522 Brooklyn Road. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Peru will vote at the Peru Town Office at 402 Main Street. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Sunderland will vote at the Sunderland Municipal Office at 104 Mountain View Road. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Town of Weston will vote at the Weston Town Office at 12 Lawrence Hill Road. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. The legal voters of Taconic and Green Regional School District are further notified that voter qualification and registration relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Section 706(u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Dated this 7th day of January 2020. On behalf of the Taconic and Green Regional School District Board of School Directors: Herbert Ogden, Chair Received for the record and recorded this 8th day of January 2020 by: Sandra Pinsonault, Clerk of the District
