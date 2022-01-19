Annual Meeting of the Mill River Unified Union School District Towns of Clarendon, Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Wallingford February 24, 2022 The legal voters of the Mill River Unified Union School District are hereby warned to meet at the Mill River Union High School Library on February 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. for the annual school district meeting to transact the following business: ARTICLE 1 To elect the following officers: a. Moderator; b. Clerk; c. Treasurer. ARTICLE 2 To authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money pending receipt of payment from district towns by the issuance of notes or orders payable not later than one year from date. ARTICLE 3 To have presented by the Board of School Directors their estimate of the expenses for the ensuing year. This is a public informational hearing regarding the budget article. (See Article 4). ARTICLE 4 Shall the voters of the Mill River Unified Union School District approve the Board to expend $18,637,991, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? (By Australian Ballot) It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $18,376.58 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 4.47% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 5 Shall the voters authorize the District to transfer the audited unanticipated surplus funds remaining at the end of FY22 to the building sinking fund, not to exceed $200,000? (By Australian Ballot) The meeting will then be recessed to March 1, 2022 (Town Meeting Day) for the purpose of voting by Australian ballot at the usual polling places in the District towns on the following business. Said ballots shall be brought to the Mill River Union High School Cafeteria following the closing of the polls in the District towns where they will be commingled and counted by the officers of the District towns. Approved by the MRUUSD Board of Directors in a public meeting and dated at Clarendon, Vermont this 10th day of January 2022. Adrienne Raymond /s/ Crystal Usher /s/ Board Chair‘s Signature District Clerk’s Signature
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.