METTAWEE SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING WARNING The legal voters of Mettawee School District, consisting of the towns of Pawlet and Rupert, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Rupert Firehouse on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM to consider and act upon the following articles. To be acted upon on Wednesday, February 26, 2020: Article 1: To elect a Moderator to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 2: To elect a School District Clerk to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 3: To elect a School District Treasurer to serve from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Article 4: To determine the date and time on which the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Mettawee School District shall be held. Article 5: To hear and act upon the reports of the School District directors and officers. Article 6: To discuss articles to be voted upon by Australian ballot. Article 7: To transact any other business which may legally come before this meeting. To be voted by Australian Ballot on Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Article 8: Shall the voters authorize the School Board to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of anticipated revenue for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021? Article 9: Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $5,870,038, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $16,660 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 6.4% higher than spending for the current year. Article 10: Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $40,000 for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 11: To elect the following directors to the board of directors of the Mettawee School District: Pawlet - 1 Director for a one (1) year term expiring in February 2021 Pawlet - 1 Director for a three (3) year term expiring in February 2023 Rupert - 1 Director for a one (1) year term expiring in February 2021 For the purpose of voting by Australian ballot: Voters of the Pawlet Town School District will vote at the Town Clerk’s Office in Pawlet. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Voters of the Rupert Town School District will vote at the Rupert Town Office in West Rupert. The Polls will open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. The legal voters of Mettawee School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706(u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Dated this 13th day of January 2020. On behalf of the Mettawee School Directors: Jane Lourie, Chair Received for the record and recorded this 14th day of January 2020 by: Deb Hawkins, Clerk of the District
