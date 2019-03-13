LEGAL NOTICE BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF VERMONT Will hold the annual meeting of its board of directors for the purpose of electing directors and conducting such other business as may properly come before the board of directors on March 27, 2019. The meeting will be conducted at the Plan’s corporate headquarters in Berlin, Vermont. The meeting is not open to the public. This notice is published in accordance with the requirements of 8 V.S.A. §4513(a).
