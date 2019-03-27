NOTICE The State of Vermont’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be holding a public hearing to receive comments on the draft 2019 HUD Annual Action Plan on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Bethel Town Hall, 318 Main Street, Bethel, VT. The draft Plan is available on the ACCD website at accd.vermont.gov/housing and upon request from the DHCD during regular business hours, and outlines the State’s priorities for the use of approximately $10 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, and serves as Vermont's application for these funds, and $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households. The goals of the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens. The hearing room is handicapped accessible. Accommodations for persons with disabilities, and interpreters to meet the needs of non- English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests should be directed to Arthur Hamlin, Housing Program Coordinator at (802) 828-3749; TTY#1-800-253-0191, or in writing by Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Written comments on the draft Plan will be also be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on May 10, 2019 and should be addressed to: Arthur Hamlin, Housing Program Coordinator, Department of Housing and Community Development, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501, or email arthur.hamlin@vermont.gov.
