AT&T / FirstNet: Balloon Test Notice for Mendon, VT New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (“AT&T”), for itself and the federal First Responder Network Authority (“FirstNet”), proposes to install a 140’ monopole telecommunications tower at property located on property located off of U.S. Route 4 in Mendon owned by CVMENDON, LLC, Tax Map 06-02011.006, in the Ridgeline Overlay District. The Project will allow capabilities for FirstNet, a national statewide interoperable network for first responders, as well as improving AT&T coverage in Mendon and Chittenden. More information concerning the Project can be found at https://www.drm.com/news/mendon-vt-facility. AT&T will conduct a balloon test for the new facility, which has now been scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020 between 9am and 1pm, with a backup date of Friday, April 24 at the same times. A balloon will be flown at a height of 140’ in order to produce photographic simulations documenting the project’s visibility. The balloon will be photographed from roads, highways, and locations requested by the Town. Once prepared, the photographic simulations will be available for viewing by the general public. The final date of the balloon test is being determined by AT&T’s technicians and will be announced once confirmed based on weather conditions. Please https://www.drm.com/news/mendon-vt-facility for further details.
