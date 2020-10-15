TOWN OF WELLS, VERMONT Wellsvt.com NOTICE OF ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES ORDINANCE On October 13, 2020 , the Selectboard of the Town of Wells, Vermont, adopted “Ordinance regulating all-terrain vehicles” pursuant to 23 V.S.A. §chapter 31 This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1971 to inform the public of this ordinance and of the citizens right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance. The new ordinance Opens CERTAIN dirt roads up to ATV travel following strict guidelines outlined in the All-Terrain Vehicle ordinance. · All ATVs must be registered and insured · All ATVs must have a sticker that is obtained at the Wells Town Office The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Wells Town office at 1064 Vermont Route 30, Wells, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours. To request a copy of the ordinance please contact the Town office. CITIZENS RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinance amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the “Ordinance for Regulating All-terrain Vehicles” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Wells selectboard at po box 585 Wells VT or by calling 802-645-0486 during regular office hours.
