VT PUC Case No. 19-4535-AN AT&T / FirstNet: Balloon Test Notice for Mendon, VT New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (“AT&T”), for itself and the federal First Responder Network Authority (“FirstNet”), proposes to install a 140’ monopole telecommunications tower at property located on property located off of U.S. Route 4 in Mendon owned by CVMENDON, LLC, Tax Map 06-02011.006, in the Ridgeline Overlay District. The Project will allow capabilities for FirstNet, a national statewide interoperable network for first responders, as well as improving AT&T coverage in Mendon and Chittenden. More information concerning the Project can be found at https://www.drm.com/news/mendon-vt-facility. AT&T will conduct a balloon test for the new facility, which has now been confirmed for Saturday, April 25, 2020 between 9am and 1pm. A balloon will be flown at a height of 140’ in order to produce photographic simulations documenting the project’s visibility. The balloon will be photographed from public roads, highways, and locations previously requested by the Town, including public areas closest to private properties where varying levels of visibility have been predicted. Once prepared, the photographic simulations and visibility determinations will be available for viewing by the general public. All parties involved in the balloon test will follow Stay Home / Stay Safe orders and Agency of Commerce and Community Development guidance at all times during the test. Please see https://www.drm.com/news/mendon-vt-facility for further details.
