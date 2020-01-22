Town of Mendon AT&T / FirstNet Wireless Communications Facility and Tower: Balloon Test Notice New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (“AT&T”), for itself and the federal First Responder Network Authority (“FirstNet”) proposes to install a 140’ monopole telecommunications tower at property located on property located off of U.S. Route 4 in Mendon owned by CVMENDON, LLC, Tax Map 06-02011.006, in the Ridgeline Overlay District. The Project will allow capabilities for FirstNet, a national statewide interoperable network for first responders, as well as improving AT&T coverage in Mendon and Chittenden. More information concerning the project can be found in the 248a Advance Notice dated November 8, 2019, which can be reviewed and downloaded at the following website link: https://drmpllc.sharefile.com/d-sa88dbe2c1e149ce8 The Town of Mendon has asked AT&T to conduct a balloon test for the new facility in late January / early February 2020, when weather conditions are suitable. A balloon will be flown at a height of 140’ in order to produce photographic simulations documenting the project’s visibility. The balloon will be flown from roughly 9am until 1pm, and photographed from roads, highways, and locations requested by the Town. Once prepared, the photographic simulations will be available for viewing by the general public. The date of the balloon test is being determined by AT&T’s technicians and will be announced once confirmed based on weather. Please check with Sara Tully, Town Administrator mendonadmin@comcast.net, phone: 802-775-1662], and/or visit the following websites for details: www.facebook.com/townofmendonvt; www.mendonvt.org; or www.drm.com/news/att-firstnet-Mendon-balloon-test. The Selectboard and Planning Commission are scheduling a meeting in February to review the proposal where AT&T will make a presentation, and where the general public can ask questions, obtain additional information, and voice their concerns. Please check with the Town Administrator and/or visit the website above to obtain up-to-date information regarding the timing of the balloon test and public meeting, as well as to review new visual materials for the project.
