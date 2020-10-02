STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 507-9-19 RDCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A v. BRIAN S. GRIFFIN OCCUPANTS OF: 5086 Route 103, Shrewsbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 9, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brian S. Griffin to KeyBank National Association, dated September 29, 1998 and recorded in Book 44 Page 22 of the land records of the Town of Shrewsbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from KeyBank National Association to Federal National Mortgage Association dated November 26, 2001 and recorded in Book 48 Page 134; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. dated April 10, 2002 and recorded in Book 48 Page 632; (3) Gap Assignment of Mortgage from Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. to Bank of America, N.A. dated February 7, 2018 and recorded in Book 69 Page 5; (4) Assignment of Mortgage Bank of America, N.A. to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC dated July 8. 2013 and recorded in Book 64, Page 224; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Bank of America, NA dated February 6, 2018 and recorded in Book 69 Page 6, all of the land records of the Town of Shrewsbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 5086 Route 103, Shrewsbury, Vermont on October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Brian S. Griffin and Constance M. Griffin by Warranty Deed of Susan H. Farrow and peter H. Erb dated September 29, 1998 and to be recorded in the Town of Shrewsbury Land Records and which lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from Elizabeth A. Haack, Ann A. Jefferies, Jean A. Rozwadowski and Richard G. Abbott to Susan H. Farrow and Peter H. Erb, dated January 26, 1994 and January 31, 1994 and recorded on February 3, 1994 in Book 39, Page 7 of the Town of Shrewsbury Land Records, and more particularly described therein, as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Louise A. Barber (now deceased) by Newell E. Thomson and Carolyn M. Thomson by Warranty Deed dated September 24, 1965 and recorded in the Town of Shrewsbury Land Records in Book 20 at Page 378, and more particularly described in said Deed as follows: "Bounded on the north and westerly by land formerly owned by James B. Royce and the highway; on the south and east by land formerly owned by Mary B. Martin's estate, containing one- quarter acre of land more or less. `Being all and singular the same land and premises conveyed by Lawrence E. Bristol to Newell and Carolyn Thomson by deed dated October 2, 1964 and recorded in book 20, page 219 of the Shrewsbury Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof reference may be had. `Excepting and reserving any and all utility line easements and rights of way over the within described lands and premises. "Reference is made to a Decree of Distribution in the Estate of Louise Barber dated September 10, 1992 and recorded in the Town of Shrewsbury Land Records in Book 36 at Page 588." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 24, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.