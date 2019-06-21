STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 219-5-18 WRCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. MARJATTA T. LAVIN, GEOFFREY H. NICHOLS, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AND DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE OCCUPANTS OF: 61 Central, Woodstock VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Marjatta T. Lavin and the late Edward M. Lavin to Bank of America, N.A., dated December 19, 2007 and recorded in Book 208 Page 733 of the land records of the Town of Woodstock, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 61 Central, Woodstock, Vermont on July 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Edward M. Lavin and Marjatta T. Lavin by Elm Properties, Inc. by Quit Claim Deed dated June 21, 2007 and recorded June 29, 2007 in Book 205, Page 551 of the Woodstock Land records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 4, 2019 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
